Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHY) Short Interest Update

Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 77.4% from the January 31st total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Orbia Advance Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS MXCHY opened at $1.32 on Friday. Orbia Advance has a fifty-two week low of $1.18 and a fifty-two week high of $4.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Orbia Advance Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.0294 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Orbia Advance’s previous dividend of $0.00.

Orbia Advance Company Profile

Orbia Advance Corporation, SAB. de C.V. provides products and solutions for precision agriculture, building and infrastructure, fluorinated, polymer, and connectivity sectors worldwide. The company offers irrigation systems, agricultural and greenhouse projects, digital farming technologies, and related services; and connectivity solutions, including conduits, cable-in conduit, and other HDPE products and solutions.

