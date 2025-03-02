Oppenheimer Cuts Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target to $380.00

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Oppenheimer from $415.00 to $380.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CRM. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $315.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $345.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Salesforce from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $440.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.32.

Salesforce Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $297.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $284.83 billion, a PE ratio of 48.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Salesforce has a 12-month low of $212.00 and a 12-month high of $369.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $329.11 and a 200 day moving average of $307.58.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.03). Salesforce had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The company had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Salesforce’s payout ratio is currently 25.16%.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 436 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.28, for a total transaction of $144,874.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,344,899.96. The trade was a 5.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 317,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.78, for a total value of $109,965,671.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,162,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,217,696,838.46. This trade represents a 2.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,102,572 shares of company stock valued at $381,283,706. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Salesforce

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 87 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Articles

