Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 290,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,706 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $3,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 135.1% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 70,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 40,779 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 907,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,593,000 after purchasing an additional 19,400 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 332,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 69,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 1,586.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 187,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after buying an additional 176,408 shares during the last quarter. 59.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WBD stock opened at $11.46 on Friday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.64 and a fifty-two week high of $12.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.50, a PEG ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.49.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $10.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.16 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 27.56% and a negative net margin of 28.34%. Research analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Warner Bros. Discovery news, insider Savalle Sims sold 169,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total value of $2,094,228.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 599,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,407,558.12. This trade represents a 22.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

WBD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.50 to $10.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

