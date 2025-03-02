Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 117 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,512 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SHW. FMR LLC raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,482,662 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,474,238,000 after acquiring an additional 999,164 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,733,131 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,799,196,000 after purchasing an additional 58,463 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,724,746 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $586,293,000 after buying an additional 187,724 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,421,090 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $542,387,000 after buying an additional 15,843 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,412,722 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $542,711,000 after buying an additional 78,075 shares during the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on SHW. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $438.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank raised Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $321.00 to $420.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $450.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $403.31.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of SHW opened at $362.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $351.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $365.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $282.09 and a one year high of $400.42. The company has a market cap of $91.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.22.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 74.50% and a net margin of 11.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 29.95%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report).

