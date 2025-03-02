Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Raises Stock Position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,278 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,038 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned 0.13% of Fidelity High Dividend ETF worth $3,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Avion Wealth acquired a new position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $128,000.
Fidelity High Dividend ETF Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of NYSEARCA FDVV opened at $51.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.82. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $43.34 and a 12-month high of $52.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.83 and a 200 day moving average of $50.76.
Fidelity High Dividend ETF Profile
The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.
