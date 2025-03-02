Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $3,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WELL. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Welltower by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Welltower by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Old North State Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WELL shares. Wedbush raised Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $147.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $146.00 to $168.00 in a report on Friday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Welltower from $144.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.96.

Welltower stock opened at $153.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.22. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.87 and a fifty-two week high of $153.90. The stock has a market cap of $98.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.42, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $136.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.48.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.73. Welltower had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 11.91%. Equities research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Welltower’s payout ratio is presently 171.79%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

