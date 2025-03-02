Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Increases Stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,108 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $2,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 955,289 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $429,641,000 after acquiring an additional 218,002 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 6,405.8% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 179,559 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $80,757,000 after purchasing an additional 176,799 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its position in Carlisle Companies by 732.1% during the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 142,856 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $52,691,000 after purchasing an additional 125,687 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 151.3% in the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 176,974 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $79,594,000 after purchasing an additional 106,539 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 13.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 873,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $391,827,000 after buying an additional 102,436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $460.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $520.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $495.00 target price (down previously from $505.00) on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $475.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $476.00.

Carlisle Companies Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of CSL stock opened at $340.26 on Friday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $332.04 and a fifty-two week high of $481.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $370.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $411.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.96.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The conglomerate reported $4.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.04. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 26.22% and a return on equity of 34.37%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.17 EPS. Research analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 22.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.48%.

Insider Activity at Carlisle Companies

In other Carlisle Companies news, VP Mehul Patel sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.53, for a total value of $52,579.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,681.95. This trade represents a 15.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan R. Collins sold 1,050 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.24, for a total value of $366,702.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $930,724.60. This represents a 28.26 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.