Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $3.43 Million Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 31.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,496 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,599 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $3,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MDLZ. Argus cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Mondelez International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.74.

Mondelez International Stock Up 0.4 %

MDLZ stock opened at $64.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.41 and a 200-day moving average of $65.71. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.95 and a fifty-two week high of $76.06. The company has a market capitalization of $83.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 12.68%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 54.97%.

Mondelez International announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, December 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $9.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

