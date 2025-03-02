Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Grows Position in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 665.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,801 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,390 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $3,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 15,233 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,411,000 after buying an additional 2,931 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Financial LLC bought a new position in MicroStrategy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Advisor OS LLC purchased a new position in MicroStrategy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $584,000. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in MicroStrategy by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 6,060 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. 59.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $613.00 to $619.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $515.00 to $421.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $392.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price target on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MicroStrategy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $536.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSTR opened at $255.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $331.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $272.40. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 1 year low of $96.04 and a 1 year high of $543.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.23 billion, a PE ratio of -45.35 and a beta of 3.25.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported ($3.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($3.07). MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 251.73% and a negative return on equity of 19.01%.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

