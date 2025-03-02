Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Takes $3.69 Million Position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 39,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,690,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.12% of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 140.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 413,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,106,000 after purchasing an additional 241,586 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 77,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,945,000 after buying an additional 24,551 shares during the period.

Shares of IYR stock opened at $98.41 on Friday. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.25 and a fifty-two week high of $104.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.21 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.75.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

