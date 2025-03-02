Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,205 Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,205 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of e.l.f. Beauty worth $4,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ELF. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 2,826 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 156.8% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 9,440 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 26.9% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 68.0% in the third quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 7,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 3,236 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the third quarter worth about $1,526,000. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

e.l.f. Beauty Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:ELF opened at $70.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.50 and a twelve month high of $221.83. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.36.

Insider Transactions at e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.35). e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 7.55%. As a group, analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Scott Milsten sold 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.60, for a total transaction of $72,928.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,474,172.80. This represents a 0.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.60, for a total value of $122,464.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,718,582.40. This trade represents a 0.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on ELF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price target (down from $158.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $174.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, e.l.f. Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.94.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty Profile

(Free Report)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan and cruelty free cosmetics and skin care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.