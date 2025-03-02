Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,272 Shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 80,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,272 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Toast were worth $2,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Toast by 120.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in Toast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Toast during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Toast during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Toast in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TOST opened at $38.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.92. The company has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a PE ratio of -3,860.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.98. Toast, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.32 and a 12-month high of $44.12.

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Toast had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 1.54%. As a group, analysts predict that Toast, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TOST. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Toast from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. BNP Paribas set a $37.00 target price on shares of Toast and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $40.00 target price on shares of Toast and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Toast from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Toast from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.09.

In related news, Director Christopher P. Comparato sold 145,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total value of $5,225,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 182,451 shares in the company, valued at $6,575,534.04. The trade was a 44.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Fredette sold 1,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total value of $42,324.84. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,644,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,177,717.28. This represents a 0.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 149,779 shares of company stock worth $5,415,192. Corporate insiders own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

