Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,613 Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,439 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,613 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $3,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Empirical Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 10,522.8% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 190,360 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 188,568 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $14,035,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 261.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 76,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,600,000 after acquiring an additional 55,302 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 328.2% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 70,457 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,420,000 after acquiring an additional 54,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 70.6% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 100,072 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $17,793,000 after purchasing an additional 41,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of AMG stock opened at $171.09 on Friday. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $147.13 and a fifty-two week high of $199.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.03.

Affiliated Managers Group Dividend Announcement

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $6.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by $0.50. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 16.17%. Equities analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 22.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $193.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $226.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Affiliated Managers Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.40.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

Featured Stories

