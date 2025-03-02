Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 32.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,644 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $3,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,484,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,945 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,285,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,048,000 after acquiring an additional 618,096 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,514,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,180,000 after acquiring an additional 196,100 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 21,015.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,654,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,495,000 after acquiring an additional 10,604,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 6,290,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,571,000 after acquiring an additional 122,590 shares during the period. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CAG opened at $25.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.37. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.06 and a 1-year high of $33.24.

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Conagra Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 27th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 137.25%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CAG shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Conagra Brands from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Conagra Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

