Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 2,780 Shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Free Report) by 29.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of CSW Industrials worth $4,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in CSW Industrials in the fourth quarter worth $3,282,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in CSW Industrials by 510.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in CSW Industrials in the 4th quarter valued at $370,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 67.1% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CSWI shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of CSW Industrials from $466.00 to $404.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of CSW Industrials from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on CSW Industrials from $410.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Truist Financial initiated coverage on CSW Industrials in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $362.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $379.00.

CSW Industrials stock opened at $306.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.57 and a beta of 0.84. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a one year low of $221.10 and a one year high of $436.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $343.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $360.62.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.11. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 15.53%. Sell-side analysts expect that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.47%.

In related news, SVP Luke Alverson sold 1,416 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.15, for a total transaction of $548,204.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,641,945.40. This trade represents a 7.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert M. Swartz sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.78, for a total value of $64,356.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,350,143.82. The trade was a 1.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,103 shares of company stock valued at $3,437,104. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

