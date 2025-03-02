Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,936 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $3,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 1,773.1% during the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 176,072 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $62,483,000 after acquiring an additional 166,672 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 170.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 259,435 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $92,065,000 after purchasing an additional 163,433 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 90.1% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 338,506 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $118,961,000 after purchasing an additional 160,395 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,220,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 333,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $118,203,000 after buying an additional 79,362 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CW shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $333.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $334.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $452.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Curtiss-Wright presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.86.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Performance

Shares of CW stock opened at $322.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $348.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $344.33. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 52 week low of $234.49 and a 52 week high of $393.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of 30.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.19.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The aerospace company reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.15. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 17.11%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is 7.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 8,289 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.87, for a total transaction of $2,875,205.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,905 shares in the company, valued at $13,494,977.35. This trade represents a 17.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John C. Watts sold 622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.05, for a total value of $215,865.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,760,237.60. This trade represents a 10.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 116 shares of company stock valued at $35,278 and have sold 23,064 shares valued at $8,157,322. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

