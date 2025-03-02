Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,166 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,411 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $20,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 130.2% during the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 122 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Finley Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $226.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. New Street Research upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Tesla from $298.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Phillip Securities cut Tesla from a “moderate sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $318.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.21, for a total value of $975,191.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,775,792.65. This trade represents a 2.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.06, for a total transaction of $39,792,803.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,095,100. The trade was a 56.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 523,386 shares of company stock valued at $195,995,200 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $293.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $385.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $316.70. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.80 and a 52-week high of $488.54. The company has a market cap of $943.49 billion, a PE ratio of 143.79, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

