Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,995 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 33,926 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Finley Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 7,370.6% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group lowered their price target on Intel from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.88.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of Intel stock opened at $23.74 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.79. The company has a market cap of $102.80 billion, a PE ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 1.08. Intel Co. has a one year low of $18.51 and a one year high of $46.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 35.32%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

