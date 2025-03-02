Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,411 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,439 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of ACV Auctions worth $4,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ACVA. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in ACV Auctions by 165.2% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ACV Auctions during the third quarter worth about $206,000. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 13.5% during the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in ACV Auctions in the third quarter valued at about $287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

In other ACV Auctions news, insider Michael Waterman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total transaction of $304,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 311,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,311,145.58. This trade represents a 4.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO William Zerella sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total transaction of $703,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 490,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,618,935.30. This represents a 6.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 92,662 shares of company stock worth $1,935,451. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on ACVA. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Monday, December 16th. B. Riley raised their price objective on ACV Auctions from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of ACV Auctions from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.35.

ACV Auctions stock opened at $16.06 on Friday. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.76 and a 52-week high of $23.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.78 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.14.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. ACV Auctions had a negative return on equity of 12.94% and a negative net margin of 12.51%. The business had revenue of $159.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.77 million. Sell-side analysts expect that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company’s marketplace platform includes digital marketplace, which connects buyers and sellers by providing online auction, which facilitates real-time transactions of wholesale vehicles; Run List for pre-filtering and pre-screening of vehicles up to 24 hours prior to an auction taking place; ACV transportation service to enable the buyers to see real-time transportation quotes and status reports of the vehicle; ACV capital, a short-term inventory financing services for buyers to purchase vehicles; and Go Green’s seller assurance service for against claims related to defects in the vehicle.

