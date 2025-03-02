Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,655 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of National Storage Affiliates Trust worth $3,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,664,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,214,000 after purchasing an additional 358,449 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 385.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 421,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,300,000 after buying an additional 334,445 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,110,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,110,000 after buying an additional 315,474 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1,581.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 241,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,650,000 after buying an additional 227,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1,760.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 208,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,035,000 after acquiring an additional 197,003 shares during the period. 99.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NSA has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.56.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NSA stock opened at $38.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 1.03. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1 year low of $34.50 and a 1 year high of $49.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.04.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.41. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 20.59% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $190.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.37 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 133.33%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

