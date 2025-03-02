Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 103 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,600 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $3,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,855 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,464,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Retireful LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the third quarter worth approximately $697,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 1,067.5% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 59,879 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,486,000 after acquiring an additional 54,750 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 196.5% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in United Rentals by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 732,954 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $517,018,000 after purchasing an additional 52,037 shares in the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Rentals Stock Performance

Shares of URI opened at $642.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $41.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.68. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $596.48 and a 12 month high of $896.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $721.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $768.19.

United Rentals Increases Dividend

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $11.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.65 by ($0.06). United Rentals had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 34.21%. Equities research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a dividend of $1.79 per share. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This is an increase from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. United Rentals’s payout ratio is currently 18.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on URI shares. Robert W. Baird raised United Rentals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $658.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on United Rentals from $985.00 to $835.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $775.00 to $765.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Argus boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $840.00 to $880.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $829.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Rentals

In other news, CFO William E. Grace sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total transaction of $701,910.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,390,128. The trade was a 13.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

