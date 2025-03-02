ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Sold by Flputnam Investment Management Co.

Flputnam Investment Management Co. cut its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $4,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 98.1% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OKE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank began coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Barclays began coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research raised ONEOK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on ONEOK from $112.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.15.

ONEOK Stock Up 3.8 %

ONEOK stock opened at $100.29 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.39 and a twelve month high of $118.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $62.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.19.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 16.84%. On average, research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. This is a positive change from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 79.69%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

