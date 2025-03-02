Olin (NYSE:OLN) Cut to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Olin (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $28.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $50.00.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on OLN. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Olin in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Olin from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group set a $28.00 price target on shares of Olin in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Olin from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Olin in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.38.

Olin Stock Performance

Shares of Olin stock opened at $25.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.11 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.67. Olin has a 52 week low of $24.49 and a 52 week high of $60.60.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.10. Olin had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 5.10%. Sell-side analysts expect that Olin will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Olin announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty chemicals company to buy up to 45% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Olin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

Insider Activity at Olin

In related news, CEO Kenneth Todd Lane purchased 7,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.06 per share, with a total value of $203,435.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,435. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Olin

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Olin by 5,746.2% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,613,796 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $54,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586,192 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Olin in the 4th quarter valued at $47,887,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Olin by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,452,708 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $165,661,000 after purchasing an additional 685,710 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Olin by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 8,838,988 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $424,095,000 after purchasing an additional 531,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Olin by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,543,844 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $153,582,000 after purchasing an additional 467,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

See Also

