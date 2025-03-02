Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) Price Target Raised to $24.00

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC – Free Report) had its price target raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

OSBC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stephens lifted their price target on Old Second Bancorp from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James upgraded Old Second Bancorp from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.90.

Old Second Bancorp Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ OSBC opened at $18.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $822.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.45. Old Second Bancorp has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $19.46.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.04). Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 24.95%. On average, analysts forecast that Old Second Bancorp will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old Second Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.83%.

Insider Transactions at Old Second Bancorp

In related news, Director Rocks Patti Temple acquired 5,625 shares of Old Second Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.79 per share, with a total value of $100,068.75. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,299.41. The trade was a 43.09 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Old Second Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP raised its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 70.1% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Old Second Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 134.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 3,587 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Old Second Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 7,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556 shares during the last quarter. 67.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Old Second Bancorp

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides community banking services. It offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

