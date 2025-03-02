Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Shares Acquired by Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Old Republic International by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Berry Wealth Group LP lifted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Berry Wealth Group LP now owns 6,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 83,723 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Old Republic International by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 17,229 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Shares of ORI stock opened at $38.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.05. Old Republic International Co. has a 1-year low of $28.59 and a 1-year high of $39.27. The company has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.19. Old Republic International had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 20.32%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Old Republic International Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. This is a boost from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is presently 40.30%.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Lange sold 1,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total value of $40,142.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,267,864.24. This represents a 3.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 9,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total transaction of $333,983.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,219,760.60. This trade represents a 21.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

