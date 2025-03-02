Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Earns “Buy” Rating from Westpark Capital

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Westpark Capital in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $140.00 target price on the stock. Westpark Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 54.71% from the company’s current price.

OKTA has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Okta from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $101.00 target price on shares of Okta in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Okta from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Okta from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Okta from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.67.

Shares of Okta stock opened at $90.49 on Friday. Okta has a twelve month low of $70.56 and a twelve month high of $114.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.30 and its 200 day moving average is $82.53. The company has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -258.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.03.

In other news, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 131,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $10,603,449.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,622 shares in the company, valued at $130,862.96. This trade represents a 98.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 2,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.59, for a total value of $267,396.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,125 shares in the company, valued at $2,159,178.75. This represents a 11.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 980,908 shares of company stock valued at $85,025,665. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Okta during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $969,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Okta by 56.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 37,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 13,387 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Okta by 1,150.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 415,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,146,000 after purchasing an additional 382,190 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Okta by 105.8% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 358,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,627,000 after buying an additional 184,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Okta by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 118,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,813,000 after buying an additional 8,239 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

