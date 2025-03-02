Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Shares Down 0.3% – Time to Sell?

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $47.75 and last traded at $48.49. 2,036,625 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 10,451,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OXY has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $54.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.55.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $45.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.06.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 11.37%. As a group, analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 39.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Occidental Petroleum

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 2,477,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.25 per share, for a total transaction of $114,577,992.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 257,758,886 shares in the company, valued at $11,921,348,477.50. This represents a 0.97 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders bought a total of 6,854,394 shares of company stock worth $315,101,532 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Occidental Petroleum

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,284,000. Landaas & Co. WI ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 45,355 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,241,000 after acquiring an additional 11,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 50,158 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 16,188 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

