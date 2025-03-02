Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDDY) Sets New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDDY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.46 and last traded at $6.48, with a volume of 15024 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.83.
Ocado Group Stock Down 5.1 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.46.
About Ocado Group
Ocado Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Technology Solutions, Ocado Logistics, and Ocado Retail. It offers online grocery and general merchandise; and customer fulfillment centers and logistics services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Ocado Group
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Realty Income: An Anchor in Volatile Markets
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Autodesk Designs Value for Investors: Uptrend Set to Continue
- What is the MACD Indicator and How to Use it in Your Trading
- Anheuser-Busch Stock Rallies—Is the King of Beers Back?
Receive News & Ratings for Ocado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.