Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDDY) Sets New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDDY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.46 and last traded at $6.48, with a volume of 15024 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.83.

Ocado Group Stock Down 5.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.46.

About Ocado Group

Ocado Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Technology Solutions, Ocado Logistics, and Ocado Retail. It offers online grocery and general merchandise; and customer fulfillment centers and logistics services.

