Objective Co. Limited (OCL) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 5th

Objective Co. Limited (ASX:OCL – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, February 28th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Sunday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Sunday, March 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Objective’s previous interim dividend of $0.06.

Objective Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.82.

Objective Company Profile

Objective Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, supplies information technology software and services in Australia and internationally. It offers Objective 3Sixty to discover, organize, and manage enterprise information; Objective Nexus, a SaaS based solution providing records compliance, enterprise scale information management, and process automation; Objective Inform, which provides document management, records management, office 365, SharePoint governance, reporting insights, and drawings management solutions; Objective Keyplan, an end-to-end solution for the planning policy process; Objective ECM, an information management and process automation solution; Objective Connect, a secure external file sharing application; Objective Redact, a redaction software for security conscious organizations; and Objective GOV365.

