Objective Co. Limited (OCL) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 5th

Objective Co. Limited (ASX:OCL – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, February 28th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Sunday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Sunday, March 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Objective’s previous interim dividend of $0.06.
Objective Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.82.
Objective Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Objective
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Autodesk Designs Value for Investors: Uptrend Set to Continue
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Anheuser-Busch Stock Rallies—Is the King of Beers Back?
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 02/24 – 02/28
Receive News & Ratings for Objective Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Objective and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.