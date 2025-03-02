NWTN (NASDAQ:NWTN) & Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE) Critical Comparison

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Faraday Future Intelligent Electric and NWTN”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Faraday Future Intelligent Electric $537,000.00 184.74 -$431.74 million N/A N/A NWTN $583,000.00 277.26 -$40.72 million N/A N/A

NWTN has higher revenue and earnings than Faraday Future Intelligent Electric.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

71.7% of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of NWTN shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 46.1% of NWTN shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Faraday Future Intelligent Electric -59,289.57% -118.78% -45.07% NWTN N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

This table compares Faraday Future Intelligent Electric and NWTN’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric has a beta of 4.82, meaning that its stock price is 382% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NWTN has a beta of -0.05, meaning that its stock price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

NWTN beats Faraday Future Intelligent Electric on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Faraday Future Intelligent Electric

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, engineering, sale, and distribution of electric vehicles and related products in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About NWTN

NWTN Inc. operates as a smart passenger vehicle company, provides passenger-centric mobility and green energy solutions in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and Mainland China. The company develops electric vehicles, including Supersport coupe; and smart passenger vehicles, such as MUSE and ADA. It integrates design, life-style personalization, IoT connectivity, autonomous driving technology, and green energy eco-systems for future mobility solutions. The company also involved in the wholesale and retail of vehicles; and provision of business management, operations, commercialization, as well as design and technology development services. NWTN Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

