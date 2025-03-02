Nwam LLC Trims Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Nwam LLC cut its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 24.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 687 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADBE. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Adobe by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,712,616 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $765,094,000 after purchasing an additional 33,414 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 19,322 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $10,005,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 201.0% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 117,383 shares of the software company’s stock worth $60,779,000 after buying an additional 78,384 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 33.0% in the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 8,519 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,411,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Adobe by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 99,150 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $44,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADBE has been the topic of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas upgraded Adobe from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $515.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $700.00 to $640.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Adobe from $625.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $570.88.

In related news, Director Amy Banse sold 606 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $333,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,110,950. This represents a 1.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,819 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.24, for a total value of $1,643,086.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,334 shares in the company, valued at $7,888,020.16. This represents a 17.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,681 shares of company stock valued at $2,525,126 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $438.49 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $403.75 and a one year high of $587.75. The stock has a market cap of $190.87 billion, a PE ratio of 35.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $439.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $490.93.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The software company reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 45.87% and a net margin of 25.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.52 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

