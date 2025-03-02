Nwam LLC Sells 862 Shares of American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR)

Nwam LLC decreased its position in shares of American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Free Report) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 862 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in American Healthcare REIT were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversify Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in American Healthcare REIT by 104.1% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 34.7% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AHR opened at $29.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.27. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $12.81 and a one year high of $30.33. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion and a P/E ratio of -62.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. American Healthcare REIT’s payout ratio is currently -370.37%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American Healthcare REIT from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Healthcare REIT has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

