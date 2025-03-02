Nwam LLC Sells 74,364 Shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN)

Nwam LLC lessened its stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN – Free Report) by 46.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,815 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 74,364 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000.
GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Price Performance
NYSEAMERICAN:GGN opened at $4.09 on Friday. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a twelve month low of $3.71 and a twelve month high of $4.48.
GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Announces Dividend
About GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust
GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.
