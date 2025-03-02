Nwam LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Nwam LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 30.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,287 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 2,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 5,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 9,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VT opened at $120.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.37. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $104.64 and a 1-year high of $123.98.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

