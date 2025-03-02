Nwam LLC Purchases New Holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Nwam LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,495,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 20,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,170,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 113.8% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 12,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 6,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,254,000.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:XME opened at $58.10 on Friday. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 12-month low of $53.38 and a 12-month high of $70.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.64.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

