Nwam LLC Invests $238,000 in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Nwam LLC bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hemington Wealth Management raised its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 158.3% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. 60.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JEF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Jefferies Financial Group from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th.

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Up 2.0 %

JEF stock opened at $66.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.46. The company has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 1.34. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.72 and a 12-month high of $82.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.06). Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Jefferies Financial Group’s revenue was up 63.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jefferies Financial Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is 53.69%.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

