Nwam LLC Has $252,000 Stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Nwam LLC reduced its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 68.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPEM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,694,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,397,000 after acquiring an additional 740,980 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,290,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,668,000 after purchasing an additional 591,019 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,644,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,116,000 after purchasing an additional 476,292 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3,737.0% during the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 431,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,567,000 after purchasing an additional 420,525 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $13,246,000.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $38.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.66. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $35.00 and a 52-week high of $42.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.47.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

