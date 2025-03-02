Nwam LLC Decreases Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Nwam LLC reduced its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,087 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,221 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KMI. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 143.6% during the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 1,352 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $27.09 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.49. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.18 and a 1 year high of $31.48. The company has a market capitalization of $60.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.94.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 8.09%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 75,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total value of $2,011,035.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 220,681 shares in the company, valued at $5,881,148.65. The trade was a 25.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $502,380.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 861,652 shares in the company, valued at $24,048,707.32. This represents a 2.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,461 shares of company stock valued at $3,504,136 in the last three months. 12.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KMI. UBS Group boosted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Kinder Morgan from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.14.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

