Nwam LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Nwam LLC lessened its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. GenTrust LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. Simmons Bank lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 111.5% during the fourth quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 2,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 3,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor OS LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.55, for a total value of $10,599,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 227,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,637,326.05. The trade was a 16.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fiserv Price Performance

NYSE:FI opened at $235.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $216.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.08. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $145.98 and a 1-year high of $237.99. The firm has a market cap of $132.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.94.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.03. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 17.93%. Equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 20th that authorizes the company to buyback 60,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on Fiserv from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Stephens increased their price target on Fiserv from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Fiserv from $214.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FI

About Fiserv

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.