Nwam LLC Buys Shares of 4,518 iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Nwam LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,521,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,487,000 after buying an additional 36,234 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 79.9% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 5,385 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $400,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $224,000.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of BATS IFRA opened at $46.61 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.33. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.89.

About iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

