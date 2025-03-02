Nwam LLC Buys Shares of 16,096 iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Nwam LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOVT. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 123.0% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000.
iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance
BATS GOVT opened at $23.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.88.
iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF
The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
