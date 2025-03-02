NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Cut to Hold at Summit Insights

Summit Insights cut shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.62.

Shares of NVDA opened at $124.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.12, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $75.61 and a fifty-two week high of $153.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $134.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.03.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The company had revenue of $39.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.36%.

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.40, for a total value of $9,027,118.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,351,572 shares in the company, valued at $453,802,848.80. This represents a 1.95 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total transaction of $608,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 480,899 shares in the company, valued at $65,056,016.72. This trade represents a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,107,632 shares of company stock worth $146,405,286 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 15,363 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 48,093 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,840,000 after acquiring an additional 10,136 shares in the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 545,676 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $66,267,000 after acquiring an additional 26,373 shares in the last quarter. Unique Wealth LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 37,629 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,053,000 after acquiring an additional 3,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 16,826 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 5,360 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

