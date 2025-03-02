Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) Shares Purchased by Verus Capital Partners LLC

Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,943 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 26,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Diversified Portfolios Inc. increased its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 5.0 %

BATS:NULV opened at $41.54 on Friday. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $25.49 and a twelve month high of $30.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.49 and a 200-day moving average of $41.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 0.94.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

