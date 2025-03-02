Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $61.62 and traded as low as $59.43. Novozymes A/S shares last traded at $60.27, with a volume of 13,732 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays raised Novozymes A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th.

Get Novozymes A/S alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Novozymes A/S

Novozymes A/S Stock Up 1.8 %

Novozymes A/S Company Profile

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.60. The company has a market capitalization of $28.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.15, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.88.

(Get Free Report)

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes, microorganisms, and probiotics in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and internationally. The company offers protein solutions for the food and beverage industry. It also offers industrial hygiene, drain openers, hard surface, medical cleaning, septic tanks, ware washing, and professional laundry services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Novozymes A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novozymes A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.