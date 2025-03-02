Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Free Report) by 111.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 8,076 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Nova worth $3,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Nova by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,370,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $270,015,000 after purchasing an additional 97,000 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in Nova by 74.6% in the third quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,281,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $267,487,000 after purchasing an additional 547,833 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Nova by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,169,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $230,358,000 after purchasing an additional 11,915 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. grew its position in Nova by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 713,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $140,455,000 after purchasing an additional 65,281 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nova by 115.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 661,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $146,515,000 after buying an additional 353,906 shares during the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVMI opened at $239.18 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $236.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.80. Nova Ltd. has a 1 year low of $158.00 and a 1 year high of $289.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.44.

Nova ( NASDAQ:NVMI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $194.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.50 million. Nova had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 22.33%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nova Ltd. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NVMI shares. Citigroup upgraded Nova from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $226.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Nova in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Nova from $245.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nova in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.67.

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

