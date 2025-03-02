Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Short Interest Update

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a decline of 74.9% from the January 31st total of 34,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 282,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Norsk Hydro ASA Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Norsk Hydro ASA stock opened at $5.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.90. The company has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.53. Norsk Hydro ASA has a fifty-two week low of $4.95 and a fifty-two week high of $6.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter. Norsk Hydro ASA had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 2.79%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NHYDY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Norsk Hydro ASA Company Profile

Norsk Hydro ASA engages in the power production, bauxite extraction, alumina refining, aluminium smelting, and recycling activities; and provision of extruded solutions worldwide. It operates through Hydro Bauxite & Alumina, Hydro Aluminium Metal, Hydro Metal Markets, Hydro Extrusions, and Hydro Energy segments.

