Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on JWN. UBS Group upgraded Nordstrom from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.50 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Argus lowered shares of Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.17.

Nordstrom Stock Performance

Nordstrom Dividend Announcement

NYSE:JWN opened at $24.29 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.26. Nordstrom has a 1-year low of $16.78 and a 1-year high of $24.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 2.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 11th. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is currently 48.41%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JWN. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Nordstrom by 355.9% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Nordstrom by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nordstrom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in Nordstrom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Nordstrom by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand-name and private-label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; mobile application; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

Featured Stories

