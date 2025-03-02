Norden Group LLC Sells 676 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Norden Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 676 shares during the quarter. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UL opened at $56.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.93. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $46.46 and a 12-month high of $65.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.4674 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Unilever’s payout ratio is currently 53.01%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Unilever from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. DZ Bank upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.33.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

