Norden Group LLC Raises Holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

Norden Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,194 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Utilities ETF accounts for 1.0% of Norden Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Norden Group LLC owned about 0.86% of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF worth $8,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IDU. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. Vertex Planning Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $224,000. REDW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $228,000.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IDU opened at $101.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 0.48. iShares U.S. Utilities ETF has a 52-week low of $78.47 and a 52-week high of $106.16.

About iShares U.S. Utilities ETF

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

