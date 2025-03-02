Norden Group LLC Makes New $4.11 Million Investment in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Norden Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 48,499 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,112,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 53,076 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,500,000 after purchasing an additional 7,308 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 14,736 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Alibaba Group by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 46,018 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,902,000 after purchasing an additional 14,752 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,093,828 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $431,906,000 after purchasing an additional 78,757 shares during the period. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. increased its position in Alibaba Group by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 25,794 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 6,690 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $132.45 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $68.36 and a twelve month high of $145.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.31.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.07). Alibaba Group had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The company had revenue of $38.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.19 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Alibaba Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Alibaba Group from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.07.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

